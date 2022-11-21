McKennie readies for World Cup with red, white & blue hair

The 24-year-old midfielder is getting into the patriotic spirit.

DOHA, Qatar — Weston McKennie got into the patriotic spirit, dying his hair red, white and blue ahead of the United States' World Cup opener against Wales.

The 24-year-old midfielder from Fort Lewis, Washington, showed up with the new colors for Sunday night's training session. McKennie, who plays for Juventus in Italy, previously had a streak of blond in his hair.

The Americans open the World Cup on Monday after failing to reach the 2018 tournament in Russia. The team faces Gareth Bale-led Wales; Bale has been playing for Los Angeles FC and helped them win the MLS Cup earlier this month.

The United States has one of the youngest squads in the 32-team tournament. Three of the Americans — Gio Reyna, Joe Scally and Yusuf Musah — were only 11 years old the last time the national team played a World Cup match.