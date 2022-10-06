Messi says Qatar World Cup will be his last

Lionel Messi did not make it clear whether he would retire from the national team after Qatar.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Lionel Messi has confirmed that the World Cup in Qatar next month will be the last of his career.

The 35-year-old Argentina star will play in his fifth World Cup but is still seeking his first title at the showpiece tournament.

“There's some anxiety and nerves at the same time ... it is the last one," Messi said in an interview with Star Plus.

It is the first time the Paris Saint-Germain striker has spoken openly about his future after the tournament, which starts on Nov. 20.

Argentina won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986. The team will open the tournament on Nov.22 against Saudi Arabia in Group C before facing Mexico and Poland.