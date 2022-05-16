Some of UConn’s Top Dawgs hit the Road to meet Husky fans

The UConn Coaches Road Show is back after a two-year hiatus

CONNECTICUT, USA — The UConn Coaches Road Show is back after a two-year hiatus and the first of two stops in Connecticut Monday evening was a huge success.



Women’s Head Coach Geno Auriemma highlighted the five coaches who got to mingle at Kinsmen Brewing Company Southington with a sold-out crowd of about 200-plus fans, alumni, and supporters of UConn Athletics.

“It’s how you guys doing, how’s everything, you know here’s what’s going on with our team,” smiled Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma while talking about the popular event. “It’s one of those things that coaches like doing and I’m glad we get an opportunity to do it.”



Dan Hurley, who enters his fifth season as the head men’s basketball coach, was there along with first-year football coach Jim Mora, Jr. who said these events are more than just stats.

“It’s always fun for me to be amongst people that are passionate about the institution that I’m working for,” quipped Mora. “I love to hear the questions because it gives me an idea of what people are thinking.”



Head baseball coach Jim Penders and head softball coach Laura Valentino rounded out the event.

The Coaches Road Show travels to Two Roads Brewery in Stratford on Tuesday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. for another sold-out event.

