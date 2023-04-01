South Windsor youth hockey coach fired after grabbing and pulling Massachusetts player to ice

This happened during a tournament in New Hampshire where the South Windsor team was taking on a team from Haverhill, Massachusetts.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A South Windsor youth hockey coach has been fired following an incident in which he grabbed and pulled an opposing player during a game.

This happened during a tournament in New Hampshire where the South Windsor team was taking on a team from Haverhill, Massachusetts.

A video captured this incident as it shows the coach reaching over the boards, grabbing an opposing player by the collar, and pulling him down to the ice during game action. He was ejected from the game.

The President of South Windsor Youth Hockey Gabe Hathorn made a statement confirming the coaches firing and apologized for the incident:

"This past weekend there was an unfortunate incident involving a South Windsor coach at an out-of-state tournament. The coach reached out onto the ice and grabbed an opposing player as he skated by and pulled him down to the ice.

On behalf of South Windsor Youth Hockey Association, I would like to apologize to the affected player, his parents, coaches, teammates, and spectators as this type of action is not indicative of our organization and what we strive to be. We strongly oppose and are offended by this type of action and as a result, the coach was terminated and forbidden from coaching in any and all South Windsor Youth Hockey Association events.

This coach did complete the yearly certified USA Hockey training, including Safe Sport and a background check. Our governing body, CT Hockey Conference (CHC) is conducting a thorough investigation into this matter, which the board thoroughly supports and they will have our full cooperation."

---

