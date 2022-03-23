Southington Catholic School varsity basketball team heads to CYO tournament

The team won 21 consecutive games this season and will represent the Archdiocese of Hartford at the tournament.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — The boy's varsity basketball team at Southington Catholic School is heading to Vermont.

The team will represent the Archdiocese of Hartford at the 2022 New England Catholic Youth Organization Basketball Tournament in Burlington.

The tournament is held April 1-3.

On March 20, the team became Archdiocese of Hartford champions after winning their 21st consecutive game of the season.

Coaches Pat Byrne and Heidi Oullette helped guide the team to victory in the Waterbury Parochial League, as well as the Archdiocese of Hartford Interscholastic Athletic Conference.

Learn more about the tournament here.

