Southport's Mac Forehand finishes 11th in the big air final

His teammate Colby Stevenson won the silver medal in the final.

BEIJING, China — Mac Forehand came in 11th in the Freeski Big Air final at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Forehand finished with a score of 80.25 after he crashed on the course trying to perform a stunt.

His teammate Colby Stevenson came away with the silver medal in the event with a score of 183.

The gold medal went to Norway's Ruud Birk with a score of 187.75.

Forehand's next event is on Sunday in the men's slopestyle competition. The Beijing Winter Games are his first Olympics.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.