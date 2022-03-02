x
Southport's Mac Forehand finishes 11th in the big air final

His teammate Colby Stevenson won the silver medal in the final.

BEIJING, China — Mac Forehand came in 11th in the Freeski Big Air final at the 2022 Winter Olympics. 

Forehand finished with a score of 80.25 after he crashed on the course trying to perform a stunt. 

His teammate Colby Stevenson came away with the silver medal in the event with a score of 183. 

The gold medal went to Norway's Ruud Birk with a score of 187.75. 

Forehand's next event is on Sunday in the men's slopestyle competition. The Beijing Winter Games are his first Olympics. 

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

