Southport's Mac Forehand qualifies for freeski big air final

The final will take place Tuesday night
Credit: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
Mac Forehand of the United States competes during the men's freestyle skiing big air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7,

BEIJING, China — Mac Forehand, alongside two of his other American teammates, qualified for the Olympic freeski big air event. 

Forehand making his Olympic debut in the qualifiers to come in eighth place with a score of 171.00. 

The big air final event will take place in Beijing on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m.

