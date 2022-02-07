Southport's Mac Forehand qualifies for freeski big air final

The final will take place Tuesday night

BEIJING, China — Mac Forehand, alongside two of his other American teammates, qualified for the Olympic freeski big air event.

Forehand making his Olympic debut in the qualifiers to come in eighth place with a score of 171.00.

The big air final event will take place in Beijing on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m.

Make sure to check FOX61.com for the results.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

