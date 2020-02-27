Stanton likely to miss opening day with strained right calf

TAMPA, Florida — Oft-injured New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton will likely miss opening day because of a strained right calf.
Manager Aaron Boone says Stanton was injured near the end of defensive drills on Tuesday. A day earlier, the Yankees said star pitcher Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire season.
The AL East champion Yankees open on March 26 at Baltimore. Stanton played in just 18 games due a number of injuries last season, batting .288 with three homers in 59 at-bats. He signed a $325 million, 13-year contract after the 2014 season.