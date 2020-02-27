Stanton likely to miss opening day with strained right calf

A day earlier, the Yankees said star pitcher Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire season.

TAMPA, Florida — Oft-injured New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton will likely miss opening day because of a strained right calf.

Manager Aaron Boone says Stanton was injured near the end of defensive drills on Tuesday. A day earlier, the Yankees said star pitcher Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire season.