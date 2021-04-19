Staples senior named Northeast high school 'Player of the Week' by US Lacrosse mag

J.P. Kosakowski was given the honor after his standout performance against New Canaan earlier this month – making 14 saves, including a few spectacular ones.

WESTPORT, Conn. — The starting senior goalie for the Staples Wreckers was recently named the Northeast high school Player of the Week by US Lacrosse.

His coach, Will Koshansky, told FOX61 News that Kosakowski has been playing under the radar and people are now starting to take notice.

“J.P. is definitely a high-caliber goalie and what separates him from other goalies is his knack to make a spectacular safe,” he said.

Koshansky said his goalie – both at practice and in games – will make incredible saves 1-on-1 that any other time would find the ball at the back of the net.

This is Kosakowski’s first season starting in between the pipes following a long line of fantastic goalies that Staples has produced over the years.

The teenager is currently uncommitted to a college program. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the tentative restart of spring sports, it has been tough getting attention from colleges for his senior players, Koshansky said.

“[We are] taking advantage of all the opportunities and keep rolling with it,” he said. “Our motto is ‘control what we control’ so that we are ready when we get on the field.”

The Wreckers are currently 2-0 with wins against New Canaan and Stamford. They play next against Greenwich on Thursday.

