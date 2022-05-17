Students from all over the state fill Dunkin Donuts Park on Baseball in Education Day

For many of the students in attendance, this was their first field trip since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Dunkin Donuts Park was nearly filled to capacity for Baseball in Education Day hosted by the Hartford Yard Goats.

6,000 screaming students watched the University of Hartford baseball team beat Merrimack College in an early game on Tuesday morning.

Students from school districts all over Connecticut got out of the classroom for a day of learning in a different environment and getting schooled on the game of baseball.

“I saw a home run today with my friend J.J.,” smiled Aiden Saez, a fourth-grader from Waddell Elementary School in Manchester. “It’s cool only because I really play baseball so it’s kinda good learning about it.”

“We believe that being out of the classroom is learning,” said Waddell Elementary School Principal Aisha Flores. “It’s a time to build community for us and all of Manchester Public Schools are here so we are just excited to be here.”

The weather was just about perfect but the event made the day that much better. The Yard Goats made sure that these area students and perhaps some future players, were able to get something out of the day in the community.

“It’s important for the kids to get out and have fun,” said Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson. “If they are feeling nourished and feeling like they get to do some fun things with school, it helps them learn better. It just helps the future of the game. We need younger fans.”

The hometown Hartford Hawks beat Merrimack 8-5.

