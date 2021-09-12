Sun beat Mercury 76-67, clinch No. 1 seed in playoffs

PHOENIX — Jasmine Thomas scored 17 points, Jonquel Jones added 12 points and 16 rebounds and Connecticut beat the Phoenix Mercury 76-67 to clinch the No. 1 seed in WNBA playoffs. Connecticut (24-6), which has won 12 consecutive games, snapped the Mercury’s 10-game win streak. It was just the second matchup ever (Minnesota Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks in 2016) of teams with win streaks of 10-plus games. Phoenix (19-11) fell into fifth in the WNBA standings, a half-game behind Minnesota. The top four seeds earn a first-round bye. Griner had 23 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks to lead Phoenix. She also threw down a one-handed dunk in the first half, her career-high fourth of the season.