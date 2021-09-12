x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Sun beat Mercury 76-67, clinch No. 1 seed in playoffs

Connecticut (24-6), which has won 12 consecutive games, snapped the Mercury’s 10-game win streak.
Credit: AP
Connecticut Sun guard Jasmine Thomas (5) controls the ball during the first half of WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

PHOENIX — Jasmine Thomas scored 17 points, Jonquel Jones added 12 points and 16 rebounds and Connecticut beat the Phoenix Mercury 76-67 to clinch the No. 1 seed in WNBA playoffs. Connecticut (24-6), which has won 12 consecutive games, snapped the Mercury’s 10-game win streak. It was just the second matchup ever (Minnesota Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks in 2016) of teams with win streaks of 10-plus games.  Phoenix (19-11) fell into fifth in the WNBA standings, a half-game behind Minnesota. The top four seeds earn a first-round bye. Griner had 23 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks to lead Phoenix. She also threw down a one-handed dunk in the first half, her career-high fourth of the season.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM