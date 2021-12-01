Sun give coach/GM Curt Miller 4-year contract extension

Miller has been coaching the Sun since 2016 and has compiled a regular-season record of 89-69 and a postseason record of 9-8.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — The Connecticut Sun have agreed to a four-year contract extension with Curt Miller that is designed to keep the team’s coach and general manager in the fold through the WNBA's 2024 season.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.