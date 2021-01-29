Suspension on regional interstate youth hockey competitions extended to March

In a joint statement from multiple Northeastern Governors, including Gov. Ned Lamont, the suspension has been extended to at least March 31.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A joint statement from Northeastern Governors has announced the extension of the interstate youth hockey competition suspension.

The statement which includes Governors Ned Lamont, Janet Mills of Maine, and Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, have extended the suspension to at least March 31. This will not impact interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team hockey activities. These programs will remain subject to the existing health and safety protocol and/or restrictions.

A previous announcement extended the suspension to at least January 31. As COVID-19 data evolves, states will reassess the suspension.

Governor Lamont tweeted out the statement and said he appreciated the neighboring states working together to mitigate the spread of the virus.