Tailgating returns for 2021 UConn football games

Popular fan attractions, including Fan Fest, will also return for the start of the 2021 season.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — UConn football fans rejoice: Tailgating is back!

The university announced they had received word from Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field that the venue is expected to be at 100% capacity and that tailgating will return for the 2021 season.

UConn said it will announce a full promotional schedule in the coming weeks as the Huskies begin preparations for their home opener on Saturday, September 4 against Holy Cross at 12 p.m.

Learn more at the UConn Football website.

