Taurasi will stand alone in 9,000-point club for some time

Credit: AP
FILE - United States' Diana Taurasi celebrates after making a three-point basket during the gold medal basketball game against Spain at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in this Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, file photo. Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will try and become the first five-time Olympic gold medalists in basketball as they lead the U.S women's team at the Tokyo Games. The duo was selected for their fifth Olympics on Monday, June 21, 2020, joining Teresa Edwards as the only basketball players in U.S. history to play in five.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

NEW YORK — It may be a long time before anyone joins Diana Taurasi in the 9,000-point club.

The Phoenix Mercury star became the first WNBA player to reach the milestone in a triumphant return from a fractured sternum injury that sidelined her for five weeks. 

The next closest active player is former teammate Candice Dupree, who is over 2,000 points behind the 39-year-old Taurasi.

The Mercury also got a much-needed win and currently sit in seventh in the AP power poll this week as Las Vegas moved back into the top spot.

