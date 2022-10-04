Team Connecticut Competes in Bridgeport JCC Classic

A classic high school all-star game returns to Connecticut

TRUMBULL, Conn. — Sunday afternoon offered one final taste of high school basketball for the year. The 59th Annual Bridgeport JCC Classic took place at St. Joseph’s High School, with the best basketball players in Connecticut hitting the hardwood. After missing the last three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the game finally returned to the high school sports calendar.

On the boys’ side, Team Connecticut took on Team New Jersey. Donovan Clingan, the two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, scored 21 points using touch from the outside and flashing power inside. But it wasn't enough as Villanova commit Mark Armstrong scored 32 points to lead all scorers as Team New Jersey won 99-89.

For Clingan and other players, it was still an honor to be a part of the game.

“There’s been so many good players before me [to play this game],” said Team Connecticut guard Matt Curtis who will be playing at Fairfield in the fall. “It was nice to play against the top competition from Jersey and compete with my guys from Connecticut.”

“This was my last game as a high schooler so now it’s college basketball and it’s a whole ‘nother level,” said Clingan, who will suit up for UConn next year. “I’m ready to take it on and I’m excited.”

