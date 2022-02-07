Team USA announces 2022 women's basketball qualifying team for FIBA Women's World Cup

Twelve women will compete on the U.S. women's national team in the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 10-12.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — USA Basketball has announced the 12 athletes that will compete for the USA women's national team as part of the upcoming FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Washington, D.C.

The USA Basketball team will compete against Belgium and Puerto Rico from February 10-12, ahead of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, being held September 22-October 1 in Australia.

The team is coached by Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, who was named the 2021-24 USA National Team head coach.

The athletes named to the USA women's national team roster are:

Ariel Atkins; Guard, Washington Mystics

Stefanie Dolson; Center, New York Liberty

Alisha Gray; Guard, Dallas Wings

Chelsea Gray; Guard, Las Vegas Aces

Dearica Hamby; Forward, Las Vegas Aces

Natasha Howard; Forward, New York Liberty

Brionna Jones; Center, Connecticut Sun

Jewell Loyd; Guard, Seattle Storm

Kayla McBride; Guard, Minnesota Lynx

Kelsey Mitchell; Guard, Indiana Fever

Kelsey Plum; Guard, Las Vegas Aces

Alyssa Thomas; Forward, Connecticut Sun

The USA team was selected by the USA Basketball Women’s National Team Selection Committee, chaired by Connecticut Sun president Jennifer Rizzotti.

"There was a lot of great energy and excitement over the course of the last few days with this new group," said Rizzotti. "This group of players is showcasing the future of USA Basketball and this FIBA tournament will give them a great opportunity to get much-needed experience in meaningful competition against Belgium and Puerto Rico."

WNBA head coaches Vickie Johnson, of the Dallas Wings, and Mike Thibault, of the Washington Mystics, will serve as assistant coaches during the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament. Curt Miller, of the Connecticut Sun, and James Wade, of the Chicago Sky, will serve as court coaches and team scouts.

Australia has already qualified for the World Cup as the host nation. The United States has also qualified for the World Cup after winning the 2020 Olympic gold medal.

A total of 16 nations will compete in the four FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournaments. The top three finishing teams in each of the four qualifying tournaments will advance to the 2022 FIBA World Cup.

Should Australia and/or the U.S. not finish among the top three teams in their respective tournaments, only the top two teams from those groups, plus the U.S. and/or Australia will advance to compete in the FIBA World Cup.

Competing in the Belgrade, Serbia, Group A are Australia, Brazil, Serbia and South Korea; Belgrade Group B consists of China, France, Mali and Nigeria; and competing in Osaka, Japan, will be Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada and Japan.

Russia, which was originally scheduled to play in the four-team group in Washington, D.C., will instead compete against Belgium and Puerto Rico in the Dominican Republic, and will not play against the United States.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.