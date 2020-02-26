The Boston Red Sox currently quarantining a Taiwanese prospect because of coronavirus fears

The player, 20-year-old right-handed pitcher Chih-Jung Liu, is doing well.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Boston Red Sox, out of an abundance of caution, have kept a prospect from Taiwan from reporting to the team's spring training complex in Fort Myers, Florida because of coronavirus fears, CNN has learned. This was first reported by the Boston Globe.

The Red Sox medical staff have been monitoring Liu, who is expected to be on site for minor league position player physicals on Saturday. He has been able to do some light exercises and running.

According to the Globe, Liu, who is staying in a Florida hotel, had written in a Facebook post that he was going for an occasional run and doing weight training while being delivered three meals a day. CNN has been unable to find the Facebook post the Globe references and has reached out to Liu.

The Globe also reports that Liu flew to Fort Myers last week, after leaving from Taipei. He flew through San Francisco.

Another member of the Red Sox, infielder Tzu-Wei Lin, who is also from Taiwan, told the Globe: "I had been here for a week and they said I needed to go back to my apartment. I was fine. I stayed away for one day and that was it."

Lin, 26, has appeared in 75 major league games with the Red Sox in his career. He started Tuesday's spring training game at second base.

CNN has reached out to the MLB Players Association. CNN also has a request in with MLB for more information.

The collective bargaining agreement between MLB and MLBPA includes a bipartisan Safety and Health Advisory Committee, which would apply to the coronavirus. That committee deals with "emergency safety and health problems as they arise," Article XIII of the agreement states.

It's not known if committee members have met or plan to meet regarding coronavirus concerns.

In an interview Wednesday on CNN's New Day, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that while the coronavirus situation in the United States is currently under control, the US needed to be ready for a pandemic.

"There have been no secondary cases in the US. As things are right now, things are under control," Fauci said. But, he added that as cases of community spread continued in other countries, that the outbreak will likely turn into a pandemic."