Connecticut Sun sign Taja Cole and Joyner Holmes to training camp contracts

This is coming within a day of signing Jonquel Jones and Courtney Williams.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Taja Cole and Joyner Holmes are just the latest in the Connecticut Sun's barrage of off-season signings

Just Tuesday, the WNBA team signed Jonquel Jones, and earlier Wednesday, the Sun signed Courtney Williams. Now Cole and Holmes are joining the team and the team is very excited to have them.

“We are excited about adding Taj to our roster," said Head Coach and General Manager Curt Miller. "She plays with contagious energy and spirit. Taj is a dynamic facilitating point guard that excels in transition. She is also a disruptive ball defender that we were looking to add.”

He also had a lot to say about the addition of Holmes, who averaged 20.3 points per game playing in Ukraine.

“Joyner is an elite athlete that has shown flashes in the WNBA. She is enjoying an outstanding international season while leading her team into the elite eight of the EuroCup. Joyner is a versatile post player that thrives in transition. We are looking forward to working with Joyner,” said Miller.

The Sun's first game is on May 14th at Mohegan Sun Arena against the LA Sparks.

You can purchase tickets to go watch the Connecticut sun in action by visiting www.connecticutsun.com.

