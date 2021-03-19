The University of Hartford takes on the Baylor Bears in first-ever NCAA tournament game

The University of Hartford Hawks are making their first appearance in the NCAA tournament.

INDIANAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above aired on March 17, 2021.

Let's address the elephant in the room.

Baylor is good. Like really good. And they’re anchored by All-American and AP Big 12 player of the year guard Jared Butler, who is also really good.

And yes, the overall record of 16-seeds versus 1-seeds is 1-135.

But in this strange season filled with COVID-19 pauses and cancelations, wouldn't it be safer than any other year to say anything could happen?

The University of Hartford Hawks are making their first appearance in the NCAA tournament.

Unlike the Bears, they had to win their conference tournament in order to get to the tourney. The Hawks took down UMass Lowell to win the America East Conference.

With any game being a minor miracle to be played during this season, the Hawks went 15-8 overall on the season. They are led by senior guard Austin Williams, who leads the team in points with 13.7pg and rebounds with 6.7pg.

Senior guard Traci Carter will look to continue his hot streak as he scored 19 or more points in his last three games. He also leads the Hawks in steals with 2.6pg and assists with 3.4pg

Speaking to the Hartford Courant, head coach John Gallagher said the Hawks have had experience playing high major teams, citing games against UConn and Villanova. In both games, they lost.

Can the Hawks pull off an upset that has only happened once before ever in NCAA history and join the ranks of Florida Gulf Coast, Norfolk State, Lehigh, or UMBC?

Well, never say never.

The Hartford Hawks will take on the Baylor Bears Friday at 3:30 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on TruTV.

