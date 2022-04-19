3 more top golfers commit to Travelers Championship

“This trio gives us three more highly-ranked players in a field that continues to add the world’s best,” said officials.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Abraham Ancer, Joaquín Niemann and Will Zalatoris committed to play in the 2022 Travelers Championship tournament. All three are among the top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking: Niemann is No. 16, Ancer is No. 18 and Zalatoris is No. 29.

“This trio gives us three more highly-ranked players in a field that continues to add the world’s best,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “They’ve all been having solid seasons, and they fit perfectly into the competitive event we want to deliver our fans.”

Abraham Ancer became a winner on the PGA TOUR last year when he captured the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Joaquín Niemann was the first player from Chile to win on the PGA TOUR when he captured A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier in 2019. He added a second victory this February by winning the Genesis Invitational.

Will Zalatoris will be making his Travelers Championship debut. He was the PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year in 2021, when he had eight top-10 finishes, including a second at the Masters, a T6 at the U.S. Open and a T8 at the PGA Championship.

The trio joins Rory McIlroy and others in the field for the 2022 Travelers Championship, which will be held June 20-26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

For tournament updates, visit TravelersChampionship.com.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.