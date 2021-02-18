x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Sports

Tom Brady claps back at haters, critics after Super Bowl win

“I kept all the receipts … Never let THEM define YOU!!” he wrote.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shouts after running on to the field before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Tom Brady has had his haters for years and this past NFL season was no different.

After winning another championship trophy with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the now seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback is making sure all those haters know that it motivated him even more.

TB12’s recent video post says it all: “I kept all the receipts … Never let THEM define YOU!!”

Brady threw three touchdowns to lead his new team to a 31-9 win over Patrick Mahomes and the defending champs, the Kansas City Chiefs.

RELATED: Reports: Tom Brady to have 'minor' knee surgery

With his amazing performance in the gridiron, Brady won his fifth Super Bowl MVP title and delivered Tampa Bay its second Lombardi Trophy and first since 2003.

He also promised that, yes, he plans on trying again next season.