Tom Brady claps back at haters, critics after Super Bowl win

“I kept all the receipts … Never let THEM define YOU!!” he wrote.

Tom Brady has had his haters for years and this past NFL season was no different.

After winning another championship trophy with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the now seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback is making sure all those haters know that it motivated him even more.

TB12’s recent video post says it all: “I kept all the receipts … Never let THEM define YOU!!”

Brady threw three touchdowns to lead his new team to a 31-9 win over Patrick Mahomes and the defending champs, the Kansas City Chiefs.

With his amazing performance in the gridiron, Brady won his fifth Super Bowl MVP title and delivered Tampa Bay its second Lombardi Trophy and first since 2003.