Tom Brady to leave the New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots fans have been in a frenzy ever since learning that Tom Brady could potentially leave New England after his 20-year career with the team.

They learned their fate Tuesday, following a penned letter to fans, teammates and coaches from the beloved, longtime Patriots quarterback.

Brady shared the letter on all his social media platforms and thanked #PatsNation for the last 20 years of his life and their "daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values."

He says his 20 years in Massachusetts have been the happiest.

At this time, he says he does not know where his football career is heading.

"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments," Brady wrote.

The six-time Super Bowl champion is now an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career as his contract ends this month.