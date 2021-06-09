Tony Finau and Rickie Fowler commit to Travelers Championship

Both Finau and Fowler have won on the PGA TOUR and have played in the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup.



“Tony and Rickie will certainly draw large crowds to TPC River Highlands,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “They’re both familiar with the course, and we’re thrilled that they’re adding the Travelers Championship to their schedules again this year.”



Finau won the Puerto Rico Open in 2016 for his first PGA TOUR victory. Since then, he’s had eight second-place finishes, including two this season. Over the course of his career, Finau has 10 top-10 finishes in major championships, most recently a tie for eighth last month at the PGA Championship. Finau made his Ryder Cup debut in 2018 and played in the Presidents Cup in 2019. He is No. 14 in this week’s Official World Golf Ranking. This will be Finau’s sixth appearance at TPC River Highlands.



Fowler is a five-time winner on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by his victory at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2015. This year, Fowler tied for eighth at the PGA Championship, his best finish of the season. His first TOUR win came in 2012 at the Wells Fargo Championship, and his most recent victory was the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2019. Fowler participated in the 2016 Olympics and has played in four Ryder Cups and three Presidents Cups. He first competed in the Travelers Championship as an amateur in 2009 and will be making his fourth start at TPC River Highlands.



“Adding Tony and Rickie to our field builds on an already impressive group of world-class players,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “With the Travelers Championship just a couple of weeks away, we’re finalizing the details to make sure we generate as much as possible for charity while delivering an experience that is second to none.”



All spectators must purchase tickets in advance. There will be no tickets available at the gate. For information and tournament updates, visit TravelersChampionship.com.

