Gov. Lamont: Limited audience allowed for Toronto FC game on Nov. 1

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont announced Friday afternoon that a limited number of fans will be able to attend Toronto FC’s last regular home season game.

The game will take place at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Sunday, November 1, against Inter Miami FC.

Following guidance from the Connecticut Department of Public Health (CT DPH), attendance will be capped at 5,000 in the 38,000 seat stadium, and all patrons in attendance will be required to wear a mask or face covering and adhere to social distancing within the stadium.

Select seating at two price points will be available in both the lower and upper bowls.

“We’ve consulted with state and local public health officials and as long as certain health protocols are met, we believe that having a limited audience can safely be done, especially considering that this is an outdoor stadium,” Gov. Lamont said. “I look forward to the day when we can fill the Rent back up to capacity. I appreciate Toronto FC and Major League Soccer for working with our administration so that we could make this happen.”

“We look forward to having some fans in the stands for our final regular season game in East Hartford,” Toronto FC President Bill Manning said. “Toronto FC is so grateful to the state of Connecticut and everyone at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field for providing us with such an outstanding facility during this unique stretch of games. Our players feel the support already and having some fans will make it even better.”

In September, Gov. Lamont announced that his administration reached an agreement with Toronto FC for the Major League Soccer team to play its home games this season at the East Hartford stadium. To date, no fans have been permitted to attend any of the games that have been held at the stadium.