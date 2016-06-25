Military, healthcare workers, first responders to receive complimentary tickets to Travelers Championship

Tickets will be available Tuesday, May 25, at 10 a.m. Here is how you can claim yours.

CROMWELL, Conn. — The Travelers Championship is excited to welcome fans back to the green next month and some are in for a treat!

Officials announced Tuesday a special advance-registration ticket program that will provide complimentary grounds tickets for military members and veterans, health care workers, first responders, and children 15 and under.

Trinity Health of New England is sponsoring the one-day ground tickets for active, guard, reserve, and retired military service members, along with U.S. veterans.

Tournament officials say ticketed adults can access a one-day grounds ticket for a child age 15 or under that is being provided by Stanley Black & Decker.

First responders and healthcare workers are also among the group to receive a one-day grounds ticket.

Here is how first responders and healthcare workers can claim tickets:

Individuals must register in advance no later than June 16

Complete online form

Users will be given a coupon code that can be redeemed through Ticketmaster.

We have 3 special #TravelersChamp ticket programs for military members and veterans, sponsored by @THOfNewEngland; health care workers and first responders; and kids, sponsored by @StanleyBlkDeckr starting on 5/25. Registration open from 5/25-6/16. https://t.co/oFfFdPXuCb pic.twitter.com/esZvLocArr — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) May 18, 2021

Travelers Championship Director Nathan Grube says the tournament is pleased to offer the unique ticket program through Trinity Health Of New England and Stanley Black & Decker.

“Their financial support enables us to generate funds for charity, while also recognizing the efforts of so many different individuals who put others before their own need," he added. "We greatly appreciate the commitment from these two organizations who are making this all possible."

The 2021 tournament returns June 21–27 to the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

