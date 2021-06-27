Travelers Championship: Kramer Hickok and Bubba Watson tied for first

CROMWELL, Conn. — It was a busy day at the end of the third round of the Travelers Championship with still no one really running away with the lead.
On Saturday, Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are back in as the co-leader in round three, are tied with -10 under.
As of Sunday at 1 p.m., they remain in the same position.
Four golfers are tied for third with -9 under.
Sunday kicks off the final round of the Travelers Tournament. Phil Mickelson teed off at 7:30 a.m., Reed at 11:10 a.m., Koepka at 11:20 a.m., and DeChambeau at 12:55 p.m.