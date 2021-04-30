Travelers Championship tickets go on sale May 25, health and safety guidelines released

The 2021 tournament returns June 21–27 to the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

CROMWELL, Conn. — The Travelers Championship is preparing to welcome fans back to the green this summer.

The 2021 tournament returns June 21–27 to the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Officials announced Friday that tickets providing single-day access will go on sale Tuesday, May 25.

Fans can purchase them online here. No tickets will be available at the gate this year.

Here are the ticket details.

Grounds tickets:

Cost between $50-$70, depending on the day.

Wednesday: $50

Thursday and Friday: $65

Saturday and Sunday: $70

Upgraded courtyard tickets:

Includes all food and beverage, and access to an open-air structure that provides shaded stadium seating overlooking the 17th or 18th holes

Cost between $150-$280, depending on the day.

Wednesday: $150

Thursday and Saturday: $260

Friday and Sunday: $280

Tournament officials say they are working with sponsors to offer special ticket programs for military personnel/veterans, health care workers/first responders, and children.

As Connecticut continues its fight against coronavirus, the Travelers Championship is also implementing new on-site protocols.

Tournament Director Nathan Grube said the health and safety of everyone attending the tournament and in the Greater Hartford community is what matters most.

"Things might look slightly different come tournament week, but we can’t wait to have our fans watching and cheering as another world-class player field competes in Connecticut," Grube added.

Those guidelines include:

No cash will be accepted on-site at TPC River Highlands. All concessions and retail locations will accept cashless forms of payment.

Masks must be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

Spectators must follow social distancing measures.

Marc Leishman and Justin Rose are the most recent golfers to commit to this year's tournament.

They will join defending champion Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson on the green.

