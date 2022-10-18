Travelers Championship to become 'elevated tournament' on the 2023 PGA Tour

The annual tournament in Cromwell is expected to be one of four tournaments with elevated status in 2023, according to a report from Golfweek.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Some of the best golfers in the world will now have more to compete for at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, as the PGA Tour is expected to announce the tournament as one of four tournaments to be brought up to "elevated status" in 2023, according to a report by Golfweek.

The new additions will bring the total number of "elevated" PGA Tour events to 13, after PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced the first nine elevated events for the 2022-2023 season.

In addition to the Travelers Championship, Golfweek is reporting the four additional tournaments to be elevated this season are the WM Phoenix Open, the RBC Heritage, played in Hilton Head Island, S.C., and the Wells Fargo Championship, played in Charlotte, N.C.

No official announcement has been made as of yet from the PGA Tour regarding the new elevated events.

The Travelers Championship is scheduled to be played at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell June 22-25.

An "elevated" tournament guarantees some of the top players on the PGA Tour will take part, with purses of at least $20 million going to the winner of the tournament.

Xander Schauffele was the winner of the 2021 Travelers Championship, winning the $8.3 million purse, and earning a $1.494 million share of that purse.

According to the report from Golfweek, the elevated events won't be the same in 2024, meaning the Travelers Championship will likely rotate elevated status between tournaments each season.

