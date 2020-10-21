Travelers Championship announces total charitable contribution raised during 2020 tournament

This year includes organizations focused on COVID-19 relief efforts and advancing racial equality, officials said.

CROMWELL, Conn. — The Travelers Championship held a virtual charity celebration Wednesday to announce the total charitable contribution generated by the 2020 tournament, as well as the number of charities that will benefit.

This year includes organizations focused on COVID-19 relief efforts and advancing racial equality, officials said.

Despite the pandemic and many changes this year, the tournament still brought in some big money for local charities.

Travelers announced that $1.6 million was raised and that will go to a total of 115 local charities!

Since Travelers became title sponsor of the golf tournament in 2007, more than $20 million has been generated for local charities.