Got the vax? No mask needed at Travelers Championship readies for fans’ return to the fairways

Nathan Grube said after enduring last year without spectators, the 2021 edition of the tournament will rank the highest for him.

CROMWELL, Conn. — A year ago, tournament officials at the Travelers Championship didn’t even know if there would be a golf event at the TPC River Highlands.

The tournament happened -- but without the heart and soul of the competition: the fans who flock to the fairways to see golf’s top stars in action each June.

In 2021, preparations are already in place to welcome fans back. Alongside the new clubhouse, work crews are in the midst of constructing stands for fans to view play on the 18th hole.

Nathan Grube, who enters his 17th year as the tournament director at the Travelers Championship, said after enduring last year without spectators, the 2021 edition of the tournament will rank the highest for him.

“Knowing what is coming back and knowing what we missed, this is the one I’m most excited for,” Grube said, “The pride and comradery that we’re back, that’s what I’m excited about seeing.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament will be limited to 10,000 fans per day – still a big improvement over 2020. The brass at the Travelers Championship had required fans to wear masks at all times but that changed Tuesday morning when they decided to adhere to the latest CDC guidelines.

“We are following CDC guidelines that masks for vaccinated people will not be required,” said Grube, then added: “We’re also saying to people if you are not vaccinated, we’re asking you to wear a mask, it is going to be on the honor system.”

Grube also said that the golf tournament, with loyal fans, dedicated volunteers and sponsors galvanizes the area each June.

“This is our event and people look at this as reunion time,” he said.

Travelers Championship tickets are now on sale now – tickets will be distributed digitally in 2021. Go here to find out more.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.