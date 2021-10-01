Tribe accepting bets on games involving WNBA team it owns

Lamont placed the first bet at the Mohegan Sun, putting $50 on the Connecticut Sun to win its playoff game with the Chicago Sky.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — On the first legal sports wager in Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont showed a potential area of concern for the state.

The wager captured the attention of some experts and state lawmakers, concerned about the Mohegan Tribe accepting bets on the WNBA team it owns.

Casino President Jeff Hamilton says the tribal gaming commission and the state Department of Consumer Protection will be monitoring the wagering to ensure there is no undue influence.

But state Rep. Maria Horn says lawmakers may address the potential conflict of interest in the next legislative session.

