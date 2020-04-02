Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson commits to Travelers Championship

CROMWELL — Three-time winner of the Travelers Championship, Bubba Watson, will be returning to the event this year. Watson had won the 2010, 2015, and 201...

CROMWELL — Three-time winner of the Travelers Championship, Bubba Watson, will be returning to the event this year.

Watson had won the 2010, 2015, and 2018 championships. He’s also a two-time Masters champion and has won 12 PGA tour victories.

“Bubba has become synonymous with our tournament through the success he’s had on the golf course and his great generosity off it,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “Many of the best moments in Travelers Championship history involve Bubba and his family, and we are glad to have him back in 2020.”

Off the course, Watson has taken an active role in supporting tournament charities. At the 2016 Travelers Championship, Watson donated $100,000 to the Bruce Edwards Foundation Benefit Dinner, which raised more than $1.3 million for research in the fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Following his win at the 2018 Travelers Championship, Watson gave $200,000 to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, helping the tournament generate $2 million for charity that year.