UConn and CCSU earn NCAA Tournament bids

The Huskies will face Texas Tech in the Gainesville Regional. The Blue Devils will take on South Carolina in the Columbia Regional.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The journey to Omaha for the College World Series begins in Florida for UConn Baseball. On Monday, the NCAA Selection Show revealed that the Huskies will face Texas Tech in the Gainesville Regional.

"Going into it, we thought everything was on the table," said UConn Pitcher Justin Willis. "We're just thankful we get another game and we get to keep things going."

UConn takes on Texas Tech on Friday at 12 P.M. EST on ESPNU.

"We're not concerned about where we're going, it's more so the fact that we get to compete for a national championship," explained UConn Infielder David Smith. "I like our chances and I'm sure the guys in the dugout do too."

This is UConn's fifth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

"I'm excited," said UConn Head Coach Jim Penders. "I think the guys are excited. You saw their reaction. It never gets old, seeing them get excited about wherever we're heading."

Central Connecticut State is also going dancing. The Blue Devils will face South Carolina in the Columbia Regional.

"We were anticipating going to South Carolina," explained CCSU infielder Elliot Good. "When we saw our name we got very excited. We shot right up." Elliot Good.

This is the eighth NCAA Tournament appearance for the Blue Devils, and their fourth appearance since 2017.

"South Carolina is one of those venues in college baseball that it's going to be electric," said CCSU Head Coach Charlie Hickey. "Similar to going to Arkansas or TCU or Oregon. We're proud to take the Blue Devils on the road."

CCSU takes on South Carolina on Friday at 7 P.M. EST on ESPN+. If UConn and CCSU each win its respective regional, the two programs would face each other in the Super Regionals.

