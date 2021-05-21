UConn athletics extend Auriemma, Cavanaugh contracts

Both men will continue to lead the women's basketball and men's hockey teams for at least the next five years.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — The University of Connecticut has extended the contracts of Geno Auriemma and Mike Cavanaugh, the athletics director announced Friday.

According to a release, Auriemma's contract extension runs through April 2025 and can be extended for two additional one-year periods by mutual agreement.

"Geno Auriemma has meant so much to the University of Connecticut, and to our entire state, for the last 36 years," Athletic Director David Benedict said. "The program that Geno has built is the gold standard in college athletics and I'm thrilled that he will continue to lead it for the foreseeable future."

Auriemma thanked UConn's leadership for their continued commitment to me and the women's basketball program.

"UConn has been great to me for the last 36 years and I look forward to being here for at least a few more years," he said. "I think the future for our program, and UConn Athletics is exciting."

Cavanaugh's contract extension runs through April 2026.

Benedict said under Cavanaugh's leadership over the last several seasons, UConn Hockey has been competitive with the best teams in the country.

"It is clear that Cav is a great fit and the right leader to take UConn hockey to the next level," he added.

Cavanaugh also thanked the university for their continued trust and support.

"There is a lot to be excited about here with a new arena breaking ground, recent firsts in the program with breaking into the Top 20 poll and players being named All-American and signing NHL contracts," Cavanaugh said. "I couldn't be more enthusiastic about leading this program and building on the significant momentum we've achieved so far."

Officials say Auriemma will make $600,000 per year and additional compensation for speaking, consulting and media obligations of $2.2 million for the 2020-21 season, which increases by $100,000 each year through the term of the contract.

Cavanaugh will start at $360,000, which will increase each season for a total package of $1.9 million, plus performance incentives and a retention bonus of $150,000 that will be paid on April 1, 2026, if he is still the UConn coach.

