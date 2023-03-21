UConn baseball games to broadcast on CW20

The Huskies take on the University of Maryland Baltimore County on April 2 at 1 p.m. and Seton Hall University on May 7 at 2:30 p.m.

STORRS, Conn. — The CW20 will televise two University of Connecticut baseball games this season, the network announced Tuesday.

The Huskies take on the University of Maryland Baltimore County on April 2 at 1 p.m. and Seton Hall University on May 7 at 2:30 p.m. Both games will be played at Elliot Ballpark in Storrs.

“We are excited to broadcast these games to a statewide audience,” said Humberto Hormaza, president and general manager of CW20 and FOX61. “Our UConn partnership is an important component of our commitment to serve the greater good of our community.”

Joe D’Ambrosio and Randy Brochu will handle play-by-play and color commentary for the broadcasts.

"I am thrilled that our baseball team has the opportunity once again to be showcased on CW20,” said UConn Athletics Director David Benedict. “It will be the perfect spotlight for our baseball program.”

UConn baseball coach Jim Penders said while it is difficult to measure the impact the broadcasts have on recruiting and showcasing the program, "we know it is big."

