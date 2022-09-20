UConn football suffers worst loss since 1919; Nate Carter out vs. NC State

Nate Carter suffers 2+ grade shoulder separation, MRI reveals.

STORRS, Connecticut — As UConn Football looks to bounce back from a 59-0 defeat to the Michigan Wolverines, the Huskies will be forced to plan without Nate Carter. An MRI has revealed that the sophomore running back has suffered a 2+ grade shoulder separation, ruling him out for Saturday's game with NC State.

"I know Nate will work as hard as he can to get back as quickly as he can," said UConn Head Football Coach, Jim Mora. "Fortunately, we believe Devontae [Houston] will be. This means that Victor [Rosa] will get a heavy load. Rob Burns will get a heavy load. Devontae will get a heavy load."

Carter posted 21 yards on six carries in the loss to Michigan. True freshman Victor Rosa posted a career-high 14 carries during that game, picking up 23 yards.

The injury narrative has persisted since the season began. Starting quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson tore his ACL in the opening game against Utah State. Wide Receiver exited the same contest with a broken collarbone. Carter tallied a career high 190 rushing yards in that game.

The 59-0 loss to Michigan was the most lopsided shutout defeat for the UConn football program in 103 years. Holy Cross beat the program (then named the Aggies) 69-0 in 1919.

The Huskies have now dropped three of their first four games to begin the season, and 19 consecutive games against an FBS opponent. UConn continues its difficult non-conference schedule with a road game at NC State.

Kickoff against the Wolfpack is on Saturday, September 24 at 7:30 P.M. in Raleigh, North Carolina.

