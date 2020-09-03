x
UConn forward Kyla Irwin's season over with fractured elbow

Irwin fell while going for an offensive rebound on Sunday's game
Credit: AP
Athletic trainer Janelle Francisco, left, tends to injured player Kyla Irwin as Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma talks with her during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the American Athletic Conference tournament semifinals against South Florida at Mohegan Sun Arena, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

MONTVILLE, Conn. — UConn forward Kyla Irwin will miss the remainder of her senior season with a broken left elbow. 

She will have surgery on Monday afternoon. Irwin fell while going for an offensive rebound on Sunday in the Huskies win over South Florida in the American Athletic Conference semifinals. 

Irwin played in 28 games for the Huskies this season, starting 18 of them. She averaged 3.1 points and 2.6 rebounds. 

Connecticut plays Cincinnati on Monday night, looking for its seventh consecutive AAC tournament title. 

The Huskies are 138-0 in conference play since the formation of the American in 2013. 