UConn frosh Paige Bueckers leads women's AP All-America team

Bueckers received 28 first place votes from the national panel of 30 media members that vote each week in the AP Top 25 poll.
MANSFIELD, Conn. — Paige Bueckers is the third freshman to ever make The Associated Press women's All-America team.

The UConn star has already delivered record-breaking performances for the top-ranked Huskies.

Bueckers received 28 first place votes from the national panel of 30 media members that vote each week in the AP Top 25 poll.

She was joined by Dana Evans of Louisville, Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, Rhyne Howard of Kentucky and NaLyssa Smith of Baylor.

