UConn frosh Paige Bueckers leads women's AP All-America team

Bueckers received 28 first place votes from the national panel of 30 media members that vote each week in the AP Top 25 poll.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — Paige Bueckers is the third freshman to ever make The Associated Press women's All-America team.

The UConn star has already delivered record-breaking performances for the top-ranked Huskies.

She was joined by Dana Evans of Louisville, Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, Rhyne Howard of Kentucky and NaLyssa Smith of Baylor.

