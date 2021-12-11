x
'Forever in our hearts' | UConn head football coach Jim Mora sends condolences to family of recruit from Georgia

Mora said Robbie "was a fine young man who will be greatly missed and always held up with great honor and wonderful memories."

A Georgia high-school quarterback, who was recruited by UConn, has died Wednesday, the family announced in a tweet from his account.

Robbie Roper, a 6-foot-4 senior at Roswell High School, had dreams to play college football.

He gained interest recently from the University of Florida after previously receiving offers at the University of Massachusetts, Morehead State, Morgan State and Western Carolina, according to our sister station 11Alive in Atlanta.

Robbie was also looked at by the University of Connecticut.

The Huskies' head coach Jim Mora shared a tweet shortly after the news sending the "most heartfelt sympathies and prayers to the Roper family," on behalf of the UConn Football team.

Mora continued, saying Robbie "was a fine young man who will be greatly missed and always held up with great honor and wonderful memories."

In their statement, the Roper family said Robbie was their biggest joy.

"We are proud of the young man he has become," they added. "He will be missed by his friends and family dearly."

Funeral arrangements are still being set. The family said they will share an update on the date, time and location once details are finalized.

