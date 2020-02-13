x
Hunt scores career-high 23, key FTs as SMU tops Uconn 79-75

James Bouknight scored 21 points in a losing effort for UConn
UConn Huskies Basketball

DALLAS — Feron Hunt scored a career-high 23 points and was 4-for-4 at the free throw line in the last 16 seconds as SMU held off UConn 79-75. 

Hunt scored double his season average going 8-for-9 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers and seven rebounds. 

Kendric Davis added 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting with six assists, James Bouknight scored 21 points to pace UConn, which trailed by as many as 15 after halftime before Bouknight sparked an 18-10 rally that pulled the Huskies within a basket six times down the stretch.