More UConn Men’s Ice Hockey postponed due to COVID-19

STORRS, Connecticut — For the second time in a week, the UConn Men’s Hockey team is forced to postpone games due to COVID-19.

The university announced Monday evening that the program is dealing with coronavirus-related issues and will postpone this week's games against AIC.

The Huskies were set to play AIC on Thursday and Saturday. No makeup games have been announced at this time.

Just last week, the program was forced to cancel its games against Merrimack due to COVID-19 issues. Hockey East is working to reschedule those games.

The Huskies' next scheduled game is January 2 at Harvard.

