More UConn Men’s Ice Hockey postponed due to COVID-19

x
The Huskies were set to play AIC on Thursday and Saturday. No makeup games have been announced at this time.
Credit: AP
Boston College and Connecticut play an NCAA hockey game in an empty arena on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

STORRS, Connecticut — For the second time in a week, the UConn Men’s Hockey team is forced to postpone games due to COVID-19.

The university announced Monday evening that the program is dealing with coronavirus-related issues and will postpone this week's games against AIC.

Just last week, the program was forced to cancel its games against Merrimack due to COVID-19 issues. Hockey East is working to reschedule those games.

The Huskies' next scheduled game is January 2 at Harvard.

