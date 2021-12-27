UConn Men's basketball game at Xavier canceled Tuesday due to 'COVID issues' within Huskies program

The team confirmed the positive results received by UConn included head coach Dan Hurley, who is in isolation at home.

The BIG EAST Conference announced Monday that the UConn at Xavier men's basketball game, scheduled for Tuesday, has been canceled.

The cancellation is due to "COVID issues within the UConn program," officials said.

No. 23 Xavier was set to present a tough challenge for UConn, according to the Associated Press. UConn has played a ranked team only once this season and won. Xavier has dropped to No. 23 in the latest AP rankings following a loss to Villanova last week.

Our game tomorrow night versus Xavier has been canceled due to COVID issues within our program.



Announcements about future games will be made in the coming days.https://t.co/SHhmKaW2P4 — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) December 27, 2021

Team officials with the Huskies said announcements about future UConn events will be made in the coming days.

