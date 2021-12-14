UConn star Paige Bueckers undergoes surgery on injured knee

Her estimated recovery is about eight weeks.

STORRS, Connecticut — UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers underwent surgery on her injured left knee, the university revealed Tuesday.

The sophomore had surgery Monday at UConn Health to repair an anterior tibial plateau feature and a lateral meniscus tear. Her estimated recovery is about eight weeks.

Bueckers, 20, suffered a non-contact injury during the Huskies’ win over Notre Dame on Dec. 5.

In a social media post after her injury, Bueckers said she would “#bebacksoon.”

"The real will always prevail... Gods plan," she wrote.

Huskies head coach, Geno Auriemma, said in a statement early this month that the team was very disappointed for Bueckers because it is “really hard to describe how much basketball means to Paige.”

“Not being able to do the thing that she loves to do, to be there for her teammates, is really difficult for her,” he added.

Bueckers, who was last season’s AP national player of the year, was dribbling in the final minute of the game against Notre Dame when she stumbled, twisting her left leg. She went to the floor a few seconds later and had to be helped off the court.

The Huskies are 6-2 on the season heading into a huge game against No. 6 Louisville on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena. A recent AP Top 25 poll saw the team drop to No. 7 – its lowest ranking since 2007.

