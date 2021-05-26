Basketball-centric UConn proving it's also a baseball school

The Huskies, who opened their new Elliot Ballpark this season, won the Big East regular-season championship over the weekend.

MANSFIELD, Conn — UConn baseball coach Jim Penders doesn’t mind working at a school where it's still snowing when the season starts and fans are more concerned about 3-pointers than 3-run homers.

Penders, the nephew of former college hoops coach Tom Penders, says UConn's basketball programs have help build a top athletics culture at the school, which has helped him build a nationally recognized baseball program.

The Huskies, who opened their new Elliot Ballpark this season, won the Big East regular-season championship over the weekend and head into this weekend's conference tournament looking for the school's 22nd trip to the NCAAs.

