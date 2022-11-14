Husky History: UConn beats Texas as team retires Swin Cash's No. 32

She is only the third Husky to ever receive the honor, after having been inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.

STORRS, Connecticut — No. 32 now holds a special place at Gampel Pavilion, reserved only for the best of the best. UConn honored Swin Cash Monday night by retiring her number, as the No. 5 Huskies defeated No. 3 Texas on their home court, 83-76.

Cash is just the third Huskies player to have their number retired by the university, an honor that is only given to those who are inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Cash was inducted in September.

“For Swin to be there with Ray Allen and Rebecca Lobo, it doesn't get any better than that,” said head coach Geno Auriemma.

“That was not anything that I'd ever thought about and honestly when I got to this campus there was also only one banner hanging so it's a pretty day for me,” Cash said.

Joined by her family and cheered on by thousands of fans her banner was unveiled Monday evening before the UConn-Texas game.

“I think that's great, I think she's a wonderful tremendous player, a wonderful ambassador yeah she does the university proud,” said Gene Marchand of Coventry.

“This is pretty super I think you're gonna see more women get this honor too,” said Laureston Lundstrom of Meriden.

Cash helped lead the Huskies to the 2000 and 2002 NCAA championships. She is a three-time WNBA champion and now serves as the vice president of basketball operations and team development for the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, Connecticut will always be special to her, and now she's left her mark in Connecticut forever.

“I hope that my kids continue to come back and they get to see 32 in the rafters and they don't just think about basketball. My purpose in life has always been to give back and creating opportunities and being a resource like I told this team today I truly believe in women coming together to support,” Cash said.

