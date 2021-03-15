UConn returning to NCAA Tournament after a five-year absence

The Huskies are seeded seventh in the East bracket and will play No. 10-seed Maryland on Saturday.

MANSFIELD, Conn — UConn’s climb back to national relevance took a major step forward Sunday when the Huskies were announced as a No. 7 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

UConn (15-7), which has won four national titles since 1999, is returning to the NCAA Tournament for the 34th time, but the first since losing to Kansas in the second round during the 2015-16 season.

The Huskies are seeded seventh in the East bracket and will play No. 10-seed Maryland on Saturday.

UConn won its last national championship in 2014, as a seventh seed.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.