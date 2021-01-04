UConn rowing alumni trying to save program through Title IX

The civil rights complaint is over the decision to eliminate that team as part of budget cuts in the school’s athletic department.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — A group of 23 rowing alumni at the University of Connecticut have filed a civil rights complaint over the decision to eliminate that team as part of budget cuts in the school’s athletic department.

The complaint was filed with the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights, but the women have declined to make it public.

They say UConn has underrepresented the number of women that would be affected by the cuts and miscalculated the gap between men and women impacted by the decision to eliminate four sports.

The school says it took Title IX compliance into consideration when making the decision last June.

