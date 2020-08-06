UConn soccer player loses lawsuit over obscene gesture

The soccer player gave a middle finger to a television camera in 2014.

HARTFORD, Conn — A federal judge has ruled that UConn did nothing wrong by taking away the scholarship of a soccer player who gave the middle finger to a television camera.

Noriana Radwan had argued that her punishment for the 2014 incident was excessive and not in line with discipline meted out to male athletes who violated school policies.

Radwan made the obscene gesture to an ESPNU camera while celebrating with teammates after the Huskies won the 2014 American Athletic Conference championship game.