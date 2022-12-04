3 UConn women's basketball players selected in 2022 WNBA draft

Since the WNBA's inception in 1997, UConn has seen 43 players drafted into the league.

STORRS, Connecticut — Three seniors from the UConn women's basketball team were selected in the second round of the 2022 WNBA Draft Monday evening.

Christyn Williams was taken with the 14th overall pick by the Washington Mystics; the Los Angeles Sparks drafted Olivia Nelson-Ododa with the 19th overall pick; Evina Westbrook was selected by the Seattle Storm with the 21st overall pick.

Williams is the fourth Husky to be drafted by the Mystics while Nelson-Ododa will be the third UConn player to have been drafted by the Sparks. She will join UConn alum Katie Lou Samuelson on the roster.

Westbrook will be the seventh Husky player to be drafted by the Storm. She'll be joining Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, and Gabby Williams as UConn alums on the current roster.

Since the WNBA's inception in 1997, UConn has had over 43 draft selections, which is the most out of any other collegiate program, the university said.

